Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overnight robbery is raising concerns about whether internet exchanges can be done safely.

A 17-year-old has been charged with armed robbery after truck tires were stolen at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to the Horry County Police Department.

County Police said they were called to the Sudz Car Wash on Highway 544 around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

The victim reportedly told officers he was meeting the suspect, identified as Jarquise Greene, to trade four of his truck tires valued at $2,500.

Police said the victim had previously met with Greene before to trade a different set of tires.

A police report stated that when Greene pulled up to the car wash in his pick-up truck, several people wearing ski masks came out from the woods, stole the victim’s tires, and placed them in the back of Greene’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a gun.

Police said Greene drove off with the tires and was arrested shortly after at his home on Soho Court.

According to police, the victim identified Greene by name and photo.

These events have some neighbors questioning whether the process of completing an online transaction is safe enough.

WMBF News brought your concerns to an expert with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, MCpl Tom Vest.

He says there are things you can do to better protect yourself from walking into a potentially dangerous transaction, including meeting up in spots considered a safe zone.

The City of Myrtle Beach launched its safe zones back in 2018, as a place for online sellers and buyers to complete exchanges safely.

The zones are located in the parking lot area of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, along Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street.

You can see two signs marking the safe zone spots and it’s under 24-hour camera surveillance.

Vest says choosing these types of locations to complete an online exchange is one of your safest options.

“If somebody doesn’t want to meet you at a safe zone that should be a red flag for you,” Vest said. “We have this here so you’re right here at the police department, and it really deters anybody from committing any crimes or trying to work out a deal that’s less than legitimate.”

But before the exchange takes place, Vest says you must do your homework to make sure the meet-up is legit.

First, he says you need to find out as much as you possibly can about the buyer or seller. This includes checking their profiles and ensuring they are who they claim to be.

He then recommends verifying the person’s credibility with mutual connections.

Once you’re comfortable with completing the transaction, Vest says the location for the exchange needs to be somewhere a lot of people can see you, such as a police station or government building.

Vest says those steps could protect you from walking into a potentially dangerous situation.

“I understand that purchasing something from someone you don’t know happens. But you have to be very careful that you know who you’re dealing with and that it’s in fact a real person and that it is a real product you’re buying,” Vest said.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department for updates about the overnight armed robbery case. We are waiting to hear back.

The suspect Greene is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, online records show.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.