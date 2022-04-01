Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival starts Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free event will be held at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place through Sunday.

Local and regional food trucks will be on hand, along with live music and games for kids.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, about 3,000 people are expected to attend.

The Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place is located at 812 N. Ocean Boulevard.

More information on the event can be found here.

