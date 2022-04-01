Submit a Tip
Lanes closed, one taken to hospital after vehicle strikes utility pole in Little River

Little River wreck
Little River wreck(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said one person has been taken to the hospital and lanes on Hwy 17 are blocked after a two-vehicle wreck in Little River.

According to HCFR, one of the vehicles struck a utility pole near Hwy 17 and Mineola Ave.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 4:57 p.m.

Power lines may be down.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

