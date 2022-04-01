Submit a Tip
Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Four middle school students were charged on Friday after a gun was brought onto the school’s campus, according to police.

According to an email sent to parents on Friday from the principal of Williams Middle School, a student told a staff member that another student had a gun.

The administration and law enforcement were notified and an investigation began.

The principal, Dr. Kendra Green, said the gun was found on the student, and it was not loaded.

An investigation revealed that three other students were involved, and all four were taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

“It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred today, but the student and staff who appropriately reported are commended for doing the right thing by reporting the incident. We do not condone violence of any kind in our schools,” Green said in an email to parents.

Green confirmed that one of the students is a 7th grader and the other three are 8th graders.

She added that the students will receive five days of out of school suspension pending an administrative hearing for expulsion.

