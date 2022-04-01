FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, get outside!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies continue into this evening for any Friday evening plans to kick start the weekend. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine through the weekend, but we will have to face slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday.

TONIGHT

Clear skies continue tonight with cooler temperatures overnight. We will drop down into the middle and upper 40s across the area, requiring a jacket for those Saturday morning plans.

It's a cool evening and start to Saturday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

An area of high pressure to our north will reinforce the colder air from the northeast throughout the day on Saturday. While it won’t be like earlier this week with highs in the mid-50s, it will drop us down into the mid 60s for high. It will take some time to warm up, but Saturday afternoon looks beautiful when we climb into the 60s. Make plans to get outside Saturday if you can. A few fair-weather clouds may swing through the area from time to time on Saturday.

What a beautiful weekend on tap! (WMBF)

Winds will begin to shift back out of the east and south by the second half of the weekend, letting off the “cooler” pattern and bringing us back to where we should be for this time of year. Highs will reach the low-mid 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances return with scattered storms by the middle of next week. We will keep an eye on systems coming in from the west for the potential of strong storms on Thursday. It's too early to tell for now. (WMBF)

Next week will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures returning to the upper 70s to near 80. Another round of active weather is on tap for the middle of the week with showers and storms returning to the forecast starting on Wednesday. For now, enjoy the sunshine and nice weekend ahead of us. We will focus on next week’s storm chances.

