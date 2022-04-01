Submit a Tip
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) – The FBI has now joined the search for a mom in Florida who has been missing since Sunday night.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach in Pensacola on Sunday evening near a restaurant called Juana’s Pagodas.

Johnson said that Carli was at the restaurant to meet with Marcus Spanevelo, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to “do a child exchange.”

Carli’s father reported her missing the following day.

On Tuesday, police located Carli’s vehicle behind the restaurant with her purse still inside the car. Her purse being left behind is a cause for concern, Johnson said.

Spanevelo was located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. He was interviewed by investigators, and Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.
Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.(Facebook)

“The way she has gone missing concerns us greatly,” Johnson said.

Johnson said detectives plan to speak more with Spanevelo, as he was the last known person to see Carli.

Carli is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

