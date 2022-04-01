Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hospitals across the Grand Strand are working to close the gap when it comes to nursing shortages with the annual healthcare career fair.

Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Regional Medical, McLeod Health, Pee Dee A-HEC, and Tidelands Health showed students at Conway High School the range of jobs within the healthcare workforce.

”The health field is growing. Especially in this area a get a lot of visitors. So we need these young people to come in and basically take our place,” said surgical technology staff for McLeod Health, Chuck Lane.

Students took advantage of the event to get their foot in the door when it comes to their future.

”Being a high school student and being able to come to an experience like this is absolutely incredible. and seeing things like this,” said Rachael Kegler, a senior at Academy for the Art, Science and Technology school.

Hospitals like McLeod are giving the opportunity to students to shadow staff within the hospital. Kegler had the chance to watch a surgery being done before starting her career in college.

“It’s very interesting, You get to see things that you read stuff in a textbook but seeing it in real life it gives you a whole different perspective, It’s incredible,” said Kegler.

But is not too late for other students. Visiting career fairs like this one can help them establish their future.

“Most people don’t know what they want to be in high school. Especially going into college now they don’t know what they want to do. Things like this gives you an idea of what you want to see and health care,” said Kegler.

Horry Georgetown technical college is hosting an open house for any student who is interested in the medical field next week.

