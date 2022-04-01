Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies seek attempted murder suspect after shooting at Marlboro County home

Nyshawn Jermaine Miles
Nyshawn Jermaine Miles(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Marlboro County deputies after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called shortly before midnight to a home on Pegues Circle for reports of a shooting.

The victim was interviewed by authorities at McLeod Hospital in Cheraw while receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Deputies said they learned a verbal altercation inside the home turned physical.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nyshawn Jermaine Miles, allegedly pulled a gun and fired at multiple people inside the home.

Children were reportedly inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Miles is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful conduct towards a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Miles should contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Get ready for a nice weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend
Horry County School leaders are looking at a new approach to keep up with the constant growth.
‘Shovel-ready’ approach could speed up new school development in Horry County
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner