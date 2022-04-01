Deputies seek attempted murder suspect after shooting at Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Marlboro County deputies after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called shortly before midnight to a home on Pegues Circle for reports of a shooting.

The victim was interviewed by authorities at McLeod Hospital in Cheraw while receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Deputies said they learned a verbal altercation inside the home turned physical.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nyshawn Jermaine Miles, allegedly pulled a gun and fired at multiple people inside the home.

Children were reportedly inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Miles is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful conduct towards a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Miles should contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

