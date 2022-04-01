Submit a Tip
Crews free dog trapped in culvert in Anderson County

Dog trapped in culvert on Glenn Cove Road.
Dog trapped in culvert on Glenn Cove Road.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies worked together on Thursday evening to free a dog trapped inside a culvert.

Anderson County dispatchers received a call from Glenn Cove Road about the dog around 6:30 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Williford Fire Department, and Anderson County Roads and Bridges officials worked together to rescue the dog.

The sheriff’s office said the pup was dirty and tired, but otherwise healthy and unharmed.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

Dog rescued from culvert
Dog rescued from culvert(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

