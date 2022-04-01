Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Lake City.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the incident happened Thursday night in the area of Lawrence Street.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and Lake City Police Department.

WMBF News has reached out to Lake City police for more information.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.