Thursday Jam with Melissa Joiner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The local artist we are spotlighting this week is Melissa Joiner! She is a singer/songwriter who performs solo and in a duo called Transit Soul.

She recently started a series on YouTube called The Plugin. The episodes are about singers/songwriters from different places around the world.

To learn more about Melissa Joiner and find out where she will be performing visit https://www.melissajoinermusic.com/home

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.