Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

State health officials encourage 2nd COVID-19 booster for certain groups

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second COVID-19 for certain groups to prevent severe cases for higher-risk groups.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second COVID-19 for certain groups to prevent severe cases for higher-risk groups.

The recommendations are similar to those given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

State health officials are recommending a second booster for those moderately or severely immunocompromised aged 12 and up with the booster coming at least four months after the first one.

DHEC is also recommending those 18 and older who received two doses of the Janssen vaccine also get a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA booster four months after the second Janssen dose.

Health officials say those aged 50 and over who are not immunocompromised can choose to get a fourth dose, but say there may be some benefit to waiting for an increase in COVID-19 levels so ensure the booster doesn’t wane before a potential spike.

“These recommendations will help us continue to protect those people in our communities who are high risk,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director, said. “While we are very pleased by the drop in hospitalizations and deaths over the past several weeks, history has taught us that a spike in cases can occur at any time by the introduction of a new variant. A second booster for these groups, along with other preventative measures, will go a long way in preventing severe cases if that occurs.”

DHEC recommends anyone with questions about a second booster contact their primary healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
The amount of first-time employment claims in South Carolina is down from last week, though it...
SC initial unemployment claims fall slightly, stay above 1,500 for 4th straight week