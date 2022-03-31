South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins AP player of the year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year.

Boston received 23 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes weekly for the AP Top 25. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received six votes and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith got one.

Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this year. The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up 27 consecutive double-doubles.

She has the Gamecocks two wins away from their second national championship.

