Shots fired into Latta home with people inside, chief says

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – Someone fired shots into a home on Thursday morning while people were inside, according to the police chief.

Chief Josh Holt said around 10 a.m., a person drove up to a home on Chapel Street, got out of the car and fired shots at the house.

He said two people were outside while four people were inside the home. Holt added that no one was hurt in the shooting.

The suspected shooter drove away after the shooting.

Holt said police have identified the suspect, and the investigation into the shooting continues.

