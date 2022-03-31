Sheriff’s office: 1 arrested, 1 wanted following manhunt in Bennettsville area

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for one person following a manhunt that last several hours in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was called on Wednesday to a home on Dolphin Lane after they said two people broke into a storage building behind the house.

The sheriff’s office said an investigator spotted the two suspects who then ran away.

Deputies and investigators spent the next several hours searching for the two suspects.

They were able to arrest 36-year-old Samuel Young. He is charged with grand larceny, burglary and resisting arrest. He is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said another arrest in the case is expected soon.

Authorities would also like to thank people in Marlboro County after receiving a number of calls about sightings during the manhunt.

