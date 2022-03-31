Pee Dee man accused of smoking heroin while two-year-old child was at home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators arrested a man after they said they caught him smoking heroin around a two-year-old child.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division went to a home on Smith Road in the Clio area to conduct a follow-up investigation into a fraud case.

Investigators said while they were in the home, one of them heard someone “huffing and deeply inhaling along with the sound of a lighter striking.”

The investigators asked about the noise and were told that a person was in the bathroom “likely getting high.”

Investigators said they found 32-year-old Charles Hamer coming out of the bathroom. They said Hamer admitted to smoking heroin in the bathroom.

Hamer’s two-year-old child was inside the home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hamer was arrested and has been charged with child endangerment and possession of heroin. He is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

