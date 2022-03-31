OUTAGES: Over 2,300 customers without power in Pee Dee, Horry County as heavy winds hit

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The heavy winds hitting the Pee Dee and Horry County caused widespread power outages Thursday afternoon.

Horry Electric Cooperative crews were called to the Loris area where 935 lost power due to a tree falling on a power line.

At 4:30 p.m., power was restored to the majority of those impacted by the outage.

Meanwhile, Duke Progress Energy is reporting nearly 1,400 power outages in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

As of 4:20 p.m., there are 725 customers without power in the Nichols area. The cause is unknown at this time but crews are on the way to the scene. In the Olanta area, there are 225 people without power because of falling trees or limbs damaging the equipment. Crews are working to restore power to that area. The other outages are widespread across the Pee Dee.

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

