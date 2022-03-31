Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

OUTAGES: Over 2,300 customers without power in Pee Dee, Horry County as heavy winds hit

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The heavy winds hitting the Pee Dee and Horry County caused widespread power outages Thursday afternoon.

Horry Electric Cooperative crews were called to the Loris area where 935 lost power due to a tree falling on a power line.

FIRST ALERT | Tornado Watch issued for Grand Strand, Pee Dee

At 4:30 p.m., power was restored to the majority of those impacted by the outage.

HORRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE | Outage map

SANTEE COOPER | Report an outage

DUKE ENERGY | Outage map

PEE DEE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE | Outage map

Meanwhile, Duke Progress Energy is reporting nearly 1,400 power outages in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

As of 4:20 p.m., there are 725 customers without power in the Nichols area. The cause is unknown at this time but crews are on the way to the scene. In the Olanta area, there are 225 people without power because of falling trees or limbs damaging the equipment. Crews are working to restore power to that area. The other outages are widespread across the Pee Dee.

WMBF News is monitoring any damage reports as severe weather marches through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

To submit video and pictures of severe weather or damage in your area, CLICK HERE to upload them to our website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A tornado watch has been issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until 8 p.m. Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Grand Strand, Pee Dee
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
Both the CDC and the SCDHEC recommend a second booster for certain groups, as of this week.
‘We’re in a very good situation’: Health experts weigh in on new COVID-19 booster guidance
Florence police searching for suspect in armed robbery
Florence police searching for suspect in armed robbery