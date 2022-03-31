Neighbor urging folks to show support for Socastee towing business damaged by massive fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Employees at a Socastee business are picking up the pieces after flames engulfed their building during an early morning fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Legendary Towing and Recovery Building along Sun light Drive.

It took fire crews about an hour to contain the massive fire, but much of the building is gone after it was taken over by flames.

RELATED COVERAGE | Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported

Pool Services Corp. is a neighbor of the towing company. The owner, Marc Waite, was at the pool services shop where he lives and woke up to sirens going off. That’s when he looked out the window and saw the building was on fire.

He was shocked to see the huge response to the scene.

Neighbor urging folks to show support for Socastee towing business damaged by morning fire (Andrew Adamson)

“Never in my life,” Waite said. “State troopers there, all kinds of police, there were sirens all up and down the road.”

Waite said his business wasn’t damaged by the fire. But he said it doesn’t take away the fact that his business neighbors now have to go through a challenging time.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling. It’s hard right now being a small business. The big-box stores are able to handle the current circumstances a lot better. Our margin for error is very thin. So anything you can do to help a local small business we all appreciate very much,” Waite explained.

Waite added his business is willing to do what it can to help the towing company overcome these tough times.

“Just reach out and ask for help. We’re here to help but we can’t always help if we don’t know what you need from us. Give us a call, let us know what you need, we’ll do our best to help you out,” Waite said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.