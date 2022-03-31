Myrtle Beach to spend $3.1 million to repave more than a dozen roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a dozen Myrtle Beach roads will be repaved in the coming weeks, the city announced Thursday.

In total, crews will work to repave 17 roads, including Farrow Parkway and much of N. Ocean Boulevard.

Officials say repaving on N. Ocean Boulevard, from Hampton Circle to 82nd Parkway, will happen 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The work will begin at 82nd Parkway and head south, with one lane open at all times.

Farrow Parkway will also be repaved at night, although specific details were not immediately available.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the total cost for all of the projects is $3.1 million, with Farrow Parkway being the most expensive at $1,647,850, followed by Ocean Boulevard at $717,553.

Officials say funding sources include the city’s general budget, the capital improvement budget, The Market Common TIF, and state grants from the County Transportation Committee.

Here is the full list of city-owned roads that will be repaved:

Farrow Parkway (Kings Highway to US 17)

Ocean Boulevard (from Hampton Circle to 82nd Parkway)

Fifth Avenue South (Kings Highway to Yaupon Drive)

33rd Avenue North (from North Oak Street to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium)

37th Avenue North (from Kings Highway to North Oak Street)

Owens Street (from Highway 15 to the end)

Calhoun Road (from Kings Highway to Woodside Avenue)

Jennings Road (from Pine Island Road to Poplar Drive)

Clark Street

Session Street (from Highway 15 to the end)

Rosehaven Drive (from Highway 15 to the end)

Clark, Ellington and Horne Streets

Ramsey and Poplar Drives

Beaver Road (from 17th Avenue South to 13th Avenue South)

Park Drive (from Ramsey Drive to Cedar Drive)

Oak Drive (from Ramsey Drive to Jennings Road)

Pine Drive (from Highway 15 to Cedar Drive)

