Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four Carolinians are in custody after a lengthy investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department into drug sales.

The MBPD Street Crimes Unit’s investigation of drugs sales on the north end of the city resulted in 32 charges and the seizure of 213.32 grams of methamphetamine, 81.18 grams of marijuana, 23.54 grams of cocaine, 19.47 grams of fentanyl, 8.48 grams of heroin, 0.66 grams of crack, three doses of LSD, four pistols and $13,124.00.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Jamie Green of Lake Waccamaw, NC, 42-year-old James Kearney of Myrtle Beach, 30-year-old Claudia Pieterse of Conway, and 35-year-old Zachary Stell of Murrells Inlet were taken into custody.

Green was charged with possession of crack 1st offense, three charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams less than 28 grams 1st offense, trafficking heroin more than four grams less than 14 grams 1st offense and trafficking meth more than 100 grams less than 200 grams 1st offense.

Jamie Green (Myrtle Beach police)

Kearny was charged with possession of crack 3rd offense, three charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams less than 28 grams 3rd offense, trafficking heroin more than four grams less than 14 grams 3rd offense, trafficking meth more than 100 grams less than 200 grams 3rd offense and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

James Kearney (Myrtle Beach police)

Pieterse was charged with trafficking meth of more than 28 grams less than 100 grams 1st offense, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl 1st offense, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

CLAUDIA PIETERSE (Myrtle Beach police)

Stell was charged with trafficking meth more than 10 less than 28 grams 2nd offense, trafficking meth more than 28 grams less than 100 grams 2nd offense, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl 2nd offense, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Zachary Stell (Myrtle Beach police)

MBPD executed a search warrant on Pieterse and Stell on Tuesday morning in the 7000 block of North Ocean Boulevard. During the investigation, officers identified Kearny, who had active warrants.

Kearney and Green were arrested the same day.

MBPD will continue to hold those accountable for selling drugs within our community. If you see something, say something by reporting it to 843.918.1382 or intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

