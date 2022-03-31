Myrtle Beach first responders support autism awareness with Project Lifesaver

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly half of children with autism attempt to wander from a safe space, according to Autism Speaks.

It’s why the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department are working to raise money for Project Lifesaver, a non-profit organization that works with first responders to provide equipment to help save lives.

The program is used to buy bracelets that can help find wandering loved ones in a moment’s notice. For first responders, that crucial time is needed the most in a life-or-death situation.

In the past, Myrtle Beach Fire raised more than $6,000 in donations and has now created an online store featuring autism T-shirts. The shirts are $25 and all proceeds go directly to benefit Project Lifesaver and SOS Care.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans says it’s rewarding to support the cause.

“We do a lot with SOS Healthcare. We teach the autistic adults who are looking to live on their own. We teach classes with them about fire safety and try to make them as independent as possible, and then this program to find lost patients is always awesome too.”

The bracelets are provided to families for free for those who have autism and other disabilities. Ongoing donations will continue to help fund organizations like Project Lifesaver and SOS Care to pay for each device, which is $350.

For more information on how to support the cause, click here.

