Myrtle Beach business rebuilds months after massive fire

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand businesses are rising from the ashes.

In October of 2021, the Grissom Parkway office plaza was covered in flames. Since then, crews have been rebuilding the plaza.

Most businesses relocated and had the chance to get things back up and running.

Myrtle Beach’s 93.9 Carolina Gold was one of those businesses impacted. The road to recovery was not easy.

“It was probably about three months of hard work,” said Steven Clendenin, who owns the station. “Had to get everything rebuilt again from the ground up because we lost all our equipment. When I bought the station back in May, everything came with the sell-so this was like starting a brand-new station from the ground up.” Clendenin had to scramble and push back on air as a major result from the fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain Jonathan Evans said that there are no major updates on the investigation or cause of the fire, but the department is thrilled to see the reconstruction since the area was becoming a hazard.

