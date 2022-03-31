Mr. Sub owner on closing Myrtle Beach shop after 43 years: ‘It’s been our family’s dream’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been a family-owned staple in downtown Myrtle Beach for nearly 45 years.

Mr. Sub officially closed Thursday after serving up sub-style sandwiches to locals and vacationers since 1979.

On Thursday afternoon, WMBF News swung by the iconic sandwich shop for its last day of business where dozens of people lined up for one last bite.

“It’s been our family’s dream and destination for 43 years,” said the owner of Mr. Sub, Ken Conley.

It’s hard to miss the iconic yellow roof and Mr. Sub’s sign lit up like a show theater on Broadway, which is kind of fitting since they’re located off Broadway in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Inside it’s as if time has stood still since opening day -- 43 years ago.

From the 80′s style wood paneling on the walls to the paper tickets with each customers’ order.

“I’ve lived on the beach for 25 years and this has been a staple for lunch,” said Michelle Chidester.

“When you walk into this place it’s family-oriented,” said Alicia Wilcox.

Since word got out of its closing, customers have been showing up in record numbers to enjoy their last Mr. Sub sandwich and wish the Conley’s well in their retirement and future.

“To stay open for 43 years throughout the summer and winter it’s been incredible. It just shows you it’s the home crowd that makes it worth it,” said Conley.

Ken and Tommy Conley said it’s the people of Myrtle Beach who made them known as “The Best on the Beach” and took true pride in making each and every sandwich.

Ken said it’s not always easy being a family-owned business, but there’s just something special about each one.

“A store that is local is a little more fun and the food probably tastes better too,” said Ken Conley.

So many wanted one last sandwich from Mr. Sub, they had to stop taking orders around 1 p.m., but the few that did get to enjoy one last bite know it was well worth the wait.

“I just really appreciate them being here it’s been good times and good memory,” said Chidester.

As for the future of this iconic Myrtle Beach sandwich shop.

“We’d like to sell the whole thing and see another family come in and do business for another 43 years,” said Ken Conley.

The city also held a celebration for Mr. Sub as they served the final order, thanking them for all their years of service in Myrtle Beach.

