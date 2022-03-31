Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged in deadly Waukesha parade crash says jail isn’t safe

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha says he doesn’t feel safe in jail.

WITI-TV reported Wednesday that Darrell Brooks sent a letter to his mother saying that guards paid inmates to spit in his food.

Brooks, who is Black, also accused guards and inmates of using racial slurs against him and threatening him with violence.

He said he needs to find a way out before something happens to him and guards “sweep it under the rug.”

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says the agency reviewed Brooks’ complaints and is satisfied he’s being treated appropriately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Get ready for a nice weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend
During the search, approximately 1.69 pounds of press fentanyl pills and $293,307 in money from...
Horry County police seize nearly $300K in suspected drug money; 2 arrested
Horry County School leaders are looking at a new approach to keep up with the constant growth.
‘Shovel-ready’ approach could speed up new school development in Horry County

Latest News

Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
Michael Brayboy
‘Senseless cowardly murder’: Man charged with murder in connection to missing N.C. woman’s death