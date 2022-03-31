Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.(KWCH)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent study conducted in Brazil found that ivermectin, a medication used to treat certain parasitic infections, didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine after researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.

There were no significant differences between the ivermectin and placebo groups concerning viral clearance at day seven, according to the study. And there were no significant differences between the groups in the risk of hospitalization or clinical recovery.

Researchers wrote they did not find a significant or clinically lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation with ivermectin administered for three days than with the placebo.

Upon conclusion of the study, researchers found that ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation for COVID among outpatients at high risk for serious illness.

Ivermectin has been the topic of several discussions and other trials throughout the pandemic regarding coronavirus treatment.

The Associated Press reported that Australian researchers published a study in June 2020 that found ivermectin inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory setting. But that was not the same as testing the drug on humans or animals.

Following that Australian study, the FDA released a letter out of concern warning consumers not to self-medicate with ivermectin products intended for animals.

“If there is one thing we have learned in the pandemic is that we cannot jump the gun as far as determining or making assumptions about the effectiveness of potential agents,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
power outage generic
Over 900 without power in Loris area due to tree on power line