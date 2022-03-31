Horry County Schools cancels after-school activities, events due to tornado watch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has canceled all after-school activities and events Thursday due to a tornado watch.

The tornado watch, which was issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

A line of storms will move through the area during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

The primary risk for any severe storms will be strong winds of 50 mph and an isolated tornado or two along the main line.

