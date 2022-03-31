Horry County police seize nearly $300K in suspected drug money; 2 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After a year-long drug investigation, Horry County police have arrested two people and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money, along with a large number of drugs.

Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin (fentanyl).

The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics Unit opened an investigation in January 2021 into pressed fentanyl pills after receiving information that suspects were receiving multiple pill presses at their home on Silvercrest Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

The department said over the course of the investigation, the narcotics and street crimes units conducted countless hours of surveillance which led to a search warrant on March 9.

During the search, approximately 1.69 pounds of press fentanyl pills and $293,307 in money from illegal drug sales were found, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Investigators also found evidence that Dunaway was taking proceeds from the illegal drug sales and converting currency into precious metals, including silver coins, bars and collector coins.

Brosky was arrested the day that authorities executed the search warrant. Dunaway was found in another location about a week later.

Both are currently out of jail after bonding out.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

“The investigation and seizure were made possible in large part due to tips from members of the community. ‘See something, say something’ makes a difference in keeping our community safe,” the Horry County Police Department posted.

If you have a crime tip, you’re asked to email the Criminal Investigations Division at crimetips@horrycounty.org or call 843-915-8477. For drug and vice tips specifically, email drugtips@horrycounty.org or call 843-915-8346.

