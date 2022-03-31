Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise after remarks he made on a podcast.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican leaders have met with a GOP congressman who alleged drug use and orgies are taking place in Washington.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., into a meeting Wednesday.

The face-to-face was to address allegations Cawthorn made on a podcast that he was invited to an “orgy” and had seen cocaine use firsthand.

Cawthorn did not suggest any fellow lawmakers were involved in the actions but referenced people he “looked up to.”

GOP lawmakers complained during a closed-door party meeting Tuesday that they were receiving questions from constituents about it.

McCarthy said Cawthorn admitted in the meeting that his allegations were untrue or exaggerated.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back, and I laid out everything that I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy said. “And should - you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses his meeting about controversial comments by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (CNN, Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
A tornado watch has been issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until 8 p.m. Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Grand Strand, Pee Dee
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’