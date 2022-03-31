Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach first responders support Autism Awareness
VIDEO: Jury convicts man in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner
A tornado watch has been issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until 8 p.m. Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Grand Strand, Pee Dee
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’