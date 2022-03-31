Florence police searching for suspect in armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the report, on M 3:26 p.m.officers from the Florence Police Department responded to Check Into Cash at 938 South Irby Street regarding an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Officers learned that the suspect entered the business, presented a firearm, and demanded money, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@Cityofflorence.com.

