FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend

Get ready for a nice weekend.
Get ready for a nice weekend.(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much quieter weather settles in today and lasts through the weekend.

Mild weather today will turn a little cooler on Saturday as a weak surge of cooler air moves in. Warmth returns on Sunday through next week. The next risk of rain and storms arrives by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Clearing skies and mild.
Clearing skies and mild.(WMBF)

Sunny skies and breezy at times today with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and turning cooler with overnight temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be sunny through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather on Saturday will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with a warm up into the lower to middle 70s by Sunday.

Sunny and mild.
Sunny and mild.(WMBF)

Next week will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures returning to the upper 70s to near 80. Another round of active weather is on tap for the middle of the week with showers and storms returning to the forecast starting on Wednesday. Right now, the best chance of wet weather looks to be on Thursday.

