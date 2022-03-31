‘Favorite of the radical left’: Graham to oppose Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday he will oppose and vote against Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination.

“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes,” Graham said.

While Graham credited Jackson for her character and work ethic, the GOP senator from South Carolina said her record dictates a lack of steady judicial philosophy.

“After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the radical left,” Graham said.

Graham noted the perceived double standard for conservative judicial nominees, pointing to U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina in particular.

“When her name was mentioned as a potential nominee, the radical left declared war on her nomination and gave their full support to Judge Jackson,” Graham said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Judge Childs would have been a reliable vote for the liberal bloc of the Court, but I do believe that she possesses the open mind and balance that all Americans are looking for. She would have received a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate.”

Despite Graham’s opposition, Jackson is likely to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins previously said she would vote for Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4 before moving the nomination to the full Senate for a final vote.

Jackson is slated to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

