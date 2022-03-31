Submit a Tip
Suspect in custody after student shot at Greenville County school

By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Just after 1:45 p.m., deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a student was shot. The student victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

All students from Tanglewood Middle School are being taken to Brookwood Church. Families can pick up their students at Brookwood Church.

The Greenville County School District released the following statement:

“At approximately 12:30 pm, Greenville County Schools had reports of shots fired inside the building at Tanglewood Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded and notified law enforcement. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded. One student has been transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. All students will be transported at Brookwood Church at 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, where parents will be reunited with their student. Parents will not be able to pick up their student at Tanglewood. Parents will need to have identification in order to pick up their student. We will share more information as soon as possible.”

Greenville County Schools

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies responded to the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

