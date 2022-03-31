Coastal Carolina announces schedule change for The Basketball Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University has announced a change in the schedule for the Championship game of The Basketball Classic between CCU and Fresno State.

Due to unforeseen travel issues for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, the game will be moved to Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. ET, to accommodate the travel difficulties the Fresno State men’s basketball team is having.

The contest will still be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be listened to on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM.

