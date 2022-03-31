Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina announces schedule change for The Basketball Classic

CCU and Fresno State will now meet on Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. ET
CCU Basketball
CCU Basketball(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University has announced a change in the schedule for the Championship game of The Basketball Classic between CCU and Fresno State.

Due to unforeseen travel issues for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, the game will be moved to Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. ET, to accommodate the travel difficulties the Fresno State men’s basketball team is having.

The contest will still be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be listened to on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Is the hammerhead worm dangerous?

Latest News

CCU center Essam Mostafa.
CCU men set to host Fresno State in championship game of The Basketball Classic
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Baseball falls on the road at Wake Forest, 8-4
Staley also picked up Coach of the Year honors from the United States Basketball Writers...
Naismith Sweep Among National Honors for Boston, Staley
Coastal Carolina women's golf.
CCU women’s golf wins Golfweek AGT Intercollegiate in Pawleys Island