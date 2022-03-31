Submit a Tip
CCU men set to host Fresno State in championship game of The Basketball Classic

Game will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET
CCU center Essam Mostafa.
CCU center Essam Mostafa.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will be back home to host Fresno State in the championship game of The Basketball Classic presented by Eracism on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

CCU defeated South Alabama 69-68 in Mobile, Ala., on Monday night to move into The Basketball Classic championship game, while Fresno State defeated Southern Utah 67-48 in the other semifinal game.

The two teams have never met on the hardwood as CCU enters the game at 19-13, while Fresno State is 22-13.

During postseason, Rudy Williams has led CCU in scoring averaging 19.7 points per game. He is shooting almost 60 percent from the field and an incredible 53 percent on his three-point attempts.

CCU’s leading scorer Vince Cole is not far behind. He is averaging 15.3 points per game and has hit seven three-point field goals, including one with 10 seconds left on the clock at South Alabama to send the game into overtime.

Essam Mostafa has also had a productive three-game run in the Classic. He is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 53 percent from the field. He also has three blocked shots.

Ebrima Dibba continues to be a driving force for the Chants. He has averaged almost 10 points per game and is third in rebounds with 7.3 per game. He has 15 assists and four steals while shooting just over 52 percent from the field.

Fresno State is led by 7′0″ center Orlando Robinson. The junior is Mr. Everything for the Bulldogs as he leads the team in points per game (19.4), rebounds (8.2), and blocked shots with 42. He is shooting 49 percent from the field and a solid 35 percent on his three-point attempts. For good measure, he is second on the team with 99 assists and in steals with 37.

Tickets for The Basketball Classic are $10 and can be purchased online at www.GoCCUSports.com. All season ticket holders can contact the Chanticleers Athletics Ticket Office for more information as your seats will be on hold for the game.

Thursday’s game can be heard on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and viewed live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can also be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

