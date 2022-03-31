Brookgreen Gardens is in bloom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The beauty of Brookgreen Gardens in the Spring is unmatched. With the azaleas in bloom, we had to pay them a visit to take it all in.

In addition to the beautiful flowers, they have Spanish baby goats, a special Anna Hyatt Huntington exhibit on display, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.