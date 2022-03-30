Investigation underway into deadly crash where Marion County deputy suffered minor injuries

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a deadly crash that involved a Marion County deputy.

Tammy Erwin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened over the weekend along Highway 378 West near Knight Road.

She added that the deputy sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the second vehicle later died at the hospital.

Erwin said additional information will come from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.