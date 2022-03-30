Troopers identify two killed in Robeson County head-on crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to troopers.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on N.C. 41.

A Toyota went left of center and hit a Ford head-on, Lewis said. Both drivers died in the accident.

Lewis identified the driver of the Ford as Della Hill, of Lumberton. He added Dominique Cratch, of Elizabethtown, was the driver of the Toyota.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.