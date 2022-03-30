TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes near Highway 17 split in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused some back-ups in Murrells Inlet.

Midway Fire Rescue said in a social media post that it’s responding Wednesday morning to the crash near Ocean Highway and Applegate Court, which is close to where Highway 17 and Highway 17 Business split.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, one vehicle overturned in the wreck.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone is hurt in the crash.

All northbound lanes have been shut down and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina DOT network shows that back-ups are all the way past Huntington Beach State Park.

WMBF News has reached to Midway Fire Rescue to gather more information.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

