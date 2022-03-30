Submit a Tip
Thistle & Clover Specialty Boutique has something for all ages and sizes

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you want to add a little pep in your step, Thistle & Clover Specialty Boutique has some of the cutest children’s and ladies clothing you’ll find along the Grand Strand.

Whether you’re preparing for a country music concert or just want to add some fun to your wardrobe, you’ll find something unique here. Located in Downtown Conway, this boutique is locally owned and operated.

We loved checking out their apparel, accessories, and exclusive handbags.

Come along with us!

Thistle & Clover Specialty Boutique is located at 325 Main St, Conway, SC 29526. You can connect with them on Facebook here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

