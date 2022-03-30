Suspect charged with kidnapping Arizona girl arrested in Beaufort Co.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in South Carolina after a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Arizona.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, 23-year-old Timothy M. Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday, March 30, on a warrant of kidnapping and custodial interference. With the help of the FBI in Arizona, New Mexico and South Carolina, Schultheis was tracked to Hilton Head Island and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A missing 12-year-old girl from Arizona was located with Schultheis. Her father told WTOC’s sister station in Arizona his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Schultheis was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest in 2020.

“Timothy Schultheis was suspected of abducting 10-year-old and 12-year-old girls, sisters, from Aiken County,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office PIO Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Maj. Bromage says Schultheis brought one of those girls back to his apartment, just as he did in this case. In 2020 though, he was back on the streets quickly.

“In both those cases he was able to make bond. In the first case in September with the criminal sexual conduct, which is sexual assault, he was released the same day and in the December one, he was released the following day,” Maj. Bromage said.

The most recent 12-year-old girl found safe Wednesday in that same Kellie Court apartment. Bringing her family all kinds of emotions.

“We were ecstatic, but at the same time we’re also nervous because we don’t know what her condition is, but we are thankful she’s alive and found,” the uncle of the kidnapped girl said.

Schultheis was booked into a facility in Beaufort County and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

The girl was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. She has since been released and soon will be reunited with family.

