Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina Falls to Presbyterian Tuesday Night

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Presbyterian, 9-6, Tuesday night (March 29) at Founders Park.

Carolina scored runs in the first and third innings on an RBI single from Braylen Wimmer and a wild pitch, respectively. Presbyterian took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Gamecocks answered with four runs in the bottom half on two-run singles by both Brandt Belk and Kevin Madden.

The game remained deadlocked at six until the top of the seventh as Chris Veach doubled to bring in the game-winning run. The Blue Hose added two runs of insurance in the top of the ninth.

Belk and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece while Belk and Evan Stone scored two runs apiece. The loss went to Michael Esposito, who allowed an unearned run with six strikeouts and two hits in two innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Eli Jones made his first career start as a Gamecock in Tuesday night’s contest. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery out of high school.

• Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Tuesday’s game.

• Belk also stole three bases for the second time this season.

• Carolina used seven pitchers in tonight’s game.

UP NEXT

Carolina is at Columbia, Mo., this weekend, facing Missouri in a three-game set. The first game is on Friday night (April 1) at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Tigers Power Past Eagles 9-3
CCU softball.
Coastal Softball sweeps Winthrop Tuesday afternoon
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Johnson bats during a game against Kent State on Friday.
CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week
Ebrima Dibba.
CCU men defeat South Alabama in overtime to advance to championship of The Basketball Classic