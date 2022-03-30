Reichenbach wins Leatherman Senate seat in special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach won the special election Tuesday night to fill the state District 31 Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

With all precincts reporting, Reichenbach defeated Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle.

Reichenbach received 88.56% of the vote in Darlington County and 90% in Florence County.

Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right). (Source: Mike Reichenbach/ Suzanne La Rochelle)

In Darlington, 341 votes were cast, 302 for Reichenbach and 39 for La Rochelle.

In Florence, 6,372* votes were cast, 5,731 for Reichenbach and 612 for La Rochelle.

District 31 currently has 72,167 registered voters. There was just under 9% voter turnout.

Reichenbach defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, 5,577 votes to 4,951 votes in the GOP primary in January.

*Official results pending.

