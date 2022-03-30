Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reichenbach wins Leatherman Senate seat in special election

Unofficial results show Reichenbach with 89% of the vote
Mike Reichenbach
Mike Reichenbach(Mike Reichenbach)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach won the special election Tuesday night to fill the state District 31 Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

With all precincts reporting, Reichenbach defeated Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle.

Reichenbach received 88.56% of the vote in Darlington County and 90% in Florence County.

Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).
Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).(Source: Mike Reichenbach/ Suzanne La Rochelle)

In Darlington, 341 votes were cast, 302 for Reichenbach and 39 for La Rochelle.

In Florence, 6,372* votes were cast, 5,731 for Reichenbach and 612 for La Rochelle.

District 31 currently has 72,167 registered voters. There was just under 9% voter turnout.

Reichenbach defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, 5,577 votes to 4,951 votes in the GOP primary in January.

*Official results pending.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’
Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed Scott’s...
Scott on anti-lynching law signing: ‘We finally did the right thing’
Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).
Special election to be held Tuesday for Leatherman’s Senate seat
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a news conference at the State House on March 28, 2022.
McMaster pushes overhaul for South Carolina’s school funding formula