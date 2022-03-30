Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District: Crash with entrapment on Hwy 17 and Inlet Square Drive

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department are on the scene of a crash with entrapment on Hwy 17 Bypass and Inlet Square Drive.

According to the Fire Marshal, the vehicle with entrapment is overturned.

Expect heavy traffic in the area.

Avoid the area to avoid delays while crews investigate and clear the crash.

