Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
.
VIDEO: Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
A wildlife team covers a young buck's head with a cloth to help calm it before testing the deer...
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info