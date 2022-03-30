Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
.
VIDEO: Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property