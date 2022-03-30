Submit a Tip
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing beloved Dillon County store owner

Joshua Darek Manning
Joshua Darek Manning(Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. – The case of a man accused of shooting and killing a store owner in Dillon County is now in the hands of the jury.

Authorities said Joshua Manning shot and killed J.W. Bailey during a robbery on Dec. 12, 2019.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘What a sad day’: Dillon Co. community mourns after store owner killed during robbery

The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of...
The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of Thursday night's robbery.((Source: Keith Bailey))

Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the defense didn’t call any witnesses to the stand during this week’s trial.

He added that closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning and the jury would begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Manning is charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bailey was a beloved member of the Dillon County community. He owned his convenience store for more than 40 years and spent 50 years with the Dillon Fire Department.

Charges for William Mason, the second suspect in Bailey’s murder, are still pending according to the 4th Circuit Solicitors Office.

