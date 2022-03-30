Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools welcomed hundreds of students to the 12th annual technology fair Tuesday after a two-year hiatus.

The fair was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Over 400 students from 30 schools submitted projects this year and 600 students attended the event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Students had the opportunity to engage in hands-on fun from robotics, digital game design, 3D anatomy, virtual reality, and the recent popular E-Sports.

“Just allowing the kids to be back in face to face; a lot of them haven’t been on a field trip in a couple of years now,” said Ashley Gasperson, Horry County’s Digital Communication Coordinator. “So this is a big deal and they’re really excited to be back out here to see their classmates, see what they’re doing, and check out all of our other technology exhibits that we have.”

The tech fair allows students to showcase their hard work and gain an appreciation for science, technology, engineering, and math.

“To be here, it means a lot because I can show a lot of kids what it’s like to go to ATA, what it’s like to work on cars, an opportunity because it’s fascinating,” said James Altun, a student at Academy for Technology & Academics. “At the end of the day, it’s not just a job, it’s a hobby, it’s something I’m passionate about - something I can do in the long run and I can be happy with.”

The award ceremony for the 2022 Tech Fair will be held virtually April 8, on the Horry County School’s YouTube page.

Next year’s event will take place Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.