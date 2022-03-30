FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead, showers & storms return Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures return to where we should be today with increasing clouds ahead of our next round of showers & storms.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today as southerly flow returns those highs to a warm spell for the middle and end of the week. We did keep the 20% chance of a stray shower in the forecast today but most locations will remain dry today.

Increasing clouds today with a few stray showers. (WMBF)

While sunshine is expected today, there will be more clouds around throughout the day. By the afternoon, you’ll notice more clouds around the area than normal as we await our cold front for Thursday’s increasing shower & storm threat.

TOMORROW

The threat level for Thursday’s storm has not changed and the forecast remains the same. We’re under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk for Thursday with better ingredients for severe weather to our south and to our north.

Tomorrow will bring a level 1 risk of a strong storm or two. (WMBF)

A strong low pressure system that will bring severe weather to the Deep South this afternoon will bring an associated cold front to the Carolinas on Thursday. Thankfully, our severe weather threat in the Carolinas is much lower than what is anticipated in the Deep South for Wednesday afternoon.

The storm threat is limited for Thursday, especially for the potential for severe weather. (WMBF)

Locally, here in the Grand Strand, showers with some embedded storms will bring the risk of some locally heavy rainfall, lightning and some gusty winds to the area by tomorrow afternoon.

A line of showers and storms will move into the area by the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s. A line of showers and storms will begin to work into our area during the early afternoon hours, advancing eastward as we head into the evening commute.

Showers & storms will continue through the evening commute on Thursday. (WMBF)

As we head toward sunset Thursday night, our threat for storms and showers will quickly begin to diminish with any rainfall starting to come to an end by the early evening.

WEEKEND

Highs will remain similar on Friday before the main axis of cold air moves in Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Thankfully, it’s nothing too drastic. Highs for the weekend look to drop to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend looks to be perfect! (WMBF)

