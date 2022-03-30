FIRST ALERT: Upgrade to LEVEL 2 storm risk today, Wind Advisory issued for the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A storm system will deliver a round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be severe. Gusty winds will blow through the day.

STORM RISK The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area from a LEVEL 1 to a LEVEL 2 severe storm risk. Slightly higher amounts of warmth and humidity will flow into the region this afternoon producing a better chance of isolated severe storms. The primary risk from any severe storms that manage to develop would be from strong wind gusts over 50 mph, but a small tornado risk is in place as well. The main time frame for potential severe storms is from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM today.

A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is in place today. (WMBF)

*WIND ADVISORY* The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Grand Strand through the day today. Winds will increase through the morning and peak from midday through early this evening. Gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely along the Grand Strand with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible inland.

Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely along the Grand Strand today. (WMBF)

TODAY

A few showers will be possible early today with better chances of showers and storms arriving in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances of 20% this morning will increase to 80% by the evening commute.

Showers and storms increase this afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

Even without strong thunderstorms, Thursday will be a very windy day. Winds will steadily pick up after sunrise with the highest wind gusts arriving from late in the morning through the afternoon. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common with isolated gusts of 45 mph likely near the beaches.

Showers and storms arrive late in the day Thursday. (WMBF)

Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s ahead of the showers and storms.

Rain will quickly come to an end late Thursday evening with dry weather returning by Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be sunny through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather on Saturday will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with a warm up into the lower to middle 70s by Sunday.

